Blue bags: Fire department to carry kits for patients with autism

The OWL Volunteer Fire Department is carrying Ben’s Blue Bags.

The sensory bags for patients with autism contain an array of different items to use when patients are having a stressful sensory issue. Things such as marbles in mesh, squeeze balls, a flipper chain, and a Rubik’s Cube are among the kits’ sensory tools.

The idea to begin carrying these unique resources has been discussed by members in the past few years. Firefighter/Paramedic Lt. Matt Kodicek created Ben’s Blue Bags from the City of Crown Point Fire Rescue in Crown Point, Ind. He was inspired to start the nonprofit in honor of his son, Ben, who is autistic.

Kodicek shared, “According to a 2018 CDC study, approximately one in 59 children are diagnosed with ASD. A common factor is that they have some sensory process disorder. Many first responders carry Items like stickers and stuffed animals in their vehicles. While these items might have been appropriate years ago, today’s times call for different measures.”

Kodicek presented two training sessions, open to both OWL VFD members and Prince William County Fire and Rescue Services personnel who staff those units.

During the classes, he explained that having a son with autism made him recognize the need to spread awareness about ASD and provide first responders with resources to use while treating patients with autism.