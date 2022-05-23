‘Greatest Half in History’ runs again in Fredericksburg

Photo: Marine Corps Marathon Photo: Marine Corps Marathon

Almost 4,000 runners from 48 states and seven countries conquered the streets of Fredericksburg for the 2022 Marine Corps Historic Half.

U.S. Marine Captain Kyle King, 32, from Alexandria, won the “Greatest Half in History” with a time of 1:13:24. King, a recent graduate of the Expeditionary Warfare School at Quantico Marine Corps Base and a member of the All-Marine Running Team, participated in the Marine Corps Historic Half before moving to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California.

Coming in just under three minutes later was Ken Hampshire, 37, from Burke, with a time of 1:16:05. Rounding out the top three males was Christopher Pirch, 42, from Spotsylvania, coming in at a time with 1:16:17.

The event encompasses the 13.1-mile Marine Corps Historic Half, the five-mile Semper 5ive, and the 18.1-mile Devil Dog Double.

The Historic Half had 2,895 total finishers, including 18 Duo and wheeled athletes. The Semper 5ive had 644 finishers, while 367 people completed the combined distance of 18.1 in the Devil Dog Double.

The event took place Sunday, May 22, on a course that meandered through Central Park, then Downtown Fredericksburg. The event generates $7.2 million in economic impact for the city, according to a 2017 Mary Washington University study.

Sunday’s event was the latest in a series of events leading up to the Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington on October 30, 2022. It marked the first time since 2019 the race had been run in person in Fredericksburg.

In March, the Marine Corps Marathon held its 17.75K Marathon at Prince William Forest Park near Dumfries, another event in the race series.