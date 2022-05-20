Firehouse Primary tomorrow: GOP candidates face-off a final time

A firehouse primary will be held tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, to determine the Republican nominee who will run for Virginia’s 10th District Congressional seat.

Voters in Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park will be able to participate.

There are 11 candidates seeking the nomination, and the winner will go on to run against Jennifer Wexton (D), who is looking to keep the seat she’s held since 2018.

On Tuesday, May 17, all 11 GOP candidates met at Unity Braxton Middle School near Manassas. The American Life and Liberty PAC organized the forum, and PLN Publisher Uriah Kiser moderated the event.

The candidates fielded questions on foreign policy, the economy, education, and distrust of corporate media.

In the wake of multiple parent protests at school board meetings over CRT and declining student performance since the pandemic, many candidates suggested that education funding follows children and not be allocated to school buildings to spur competition between public and private schools.

“Hit them [the public schools] where it hurts, with the funding,” said Candidate Jeanine Lawson.

Candidate John Henley said education matters should be handled at the state, not the federal level.

“Do away with the Department of Education. They stand against everything we hold dear,” said Henley. “Both Republicans and Democrats use that department for their own political purposes, from George W. Bush and No child left behind to Obama’s ‘Race to Top.'”

To stave off a recession, Candidate Mike Clancy suggested ramping up U.S. energy production and restoring the Keystone Pipeline, a project President Joseph Biden killed on his first day in office.

On inflation, Candidate Brandon Michon said the signs of rising prices and hardship they’re causing for area families are everywhere. “Look at the Dollar Tree, where prices are $1.25 now. Inflation is easily at 25%.”

On immigration, candidates said more needs to be done to secure the southern border.

“As a legal immigrant, I say [those wanting to come to the U.S.] get to the back of the line. There are 65,000 immigrants waiting to come here legally,” said Candidate Hung Cao.

“Democrats have failed miserably when it comes to immigration,” said Candidate Theresa Ellis.

“We need a good immigration policy that will let them in when they’re good and kick them out when they’re bad,” said Candidate Jeff Mayhugh.

On foreign policy, the candidates said they recognize a threat to the U.S. posed by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, but all agreed China is the country’s gravest threat.

On the media, candidates suggested congress tighten up on social media companies that, in recent years, have removed political information from websites it deems harmful.

On election integrity, candidates urged the state to end its 45-day early voting period and oppose H.R. 1, a bill in the U.S. House calling for an unconstitutional federal takeover of elections.