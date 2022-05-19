CDL A Driver (Home Daily) and Warehouse Opportunities!

Published May 19, 2022 at 12:00PM | Updated June 13, 2022 at 1:04PM

Drivers Earn up to $106k Annually + $10k Bonus!

A state-of-the-art distribution facility is under construction in Stafford, Virginia just off Exit #140 on I-95. Genesis Logistics is recruiting for CDL A Driver (Home Daily) now and will be recruiting for Warehouse soon!

We offer a supportive work environment where associates are given the tools and training they need to learn, grow and succeed.

Genesis Logistics offers everything you want in a new job opportunity: safe, reliable jobs; competitive pay and benefits; paid, on-the-job training; paid vacation and opportunities for advancement.

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