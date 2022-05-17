News Skatepark redesign: Stafford seeks input for upgrades at St. Clair Brooks park By Rick Horner Published May 17, 2022 at 3:30PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:05AM A view of a skatepark at St. Clair Brooks Park in Stafford County in 2015. [Photo: Stafford County Parks and Rec] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News