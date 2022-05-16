Detour lifted, street work complete at soon-to-open storage facility

Utility work at a new storage facility built on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford is complete, and a detour is no longer in place.

Crews completed the work on Friday, May 13, 2022. Meadow Lane, between Garrisonville Road and Lark Lane, has reopened to traffic

The work was to accommodate Greenspace storage facility at 700 Garrisonville Road, near Meadow Lane.

Meadow Lane had been closed to traffic on May 2, so crews could connect the new storage facility with the county with sewer lines.

The road closure will remain in place through Friday, May 13, weather permitting. Signs will be posted to guide motorists along the detour route, less than one mile.

The new storage facility is the first of its kind in our area for the Greenspace storage firm, based in Texas. Unlike most storage facilities built chiefly of brick and mortar, when the new Greenspace facility is made of old shopping containers.

When complete, glass and steel will surround the storage containers making them sound for use and making the building look like other nearby storage facilities. The new facility should open later this year.