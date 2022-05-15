Spanberger’s Fredericksburg office sparks protest from Reeves supporters

[Updated 1 p.m.] Rep. Abigail Spanberger opened her congressional campaign headquarters on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 701 Kenmore Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Last week, we told you about the campaign’s plans for the new office.

The Downtown Fredericksburg address has proven popular for politicians. GOP candidate Bryce Reeves also has an office in the complex. He’s one of seven Republicans running in a June 21 Primary Election to be the candidate running against Spanberger, the only Democrat in the race.

Spanberger is running for reelection to keep her seat in the newly-redrawn 7th Congressional District, which no longer includes her home outside Richmond. The Democrat has held the seat since 2018.

Earlier this month, a Spanbeger campaign spokesman told Potomac Local News that Spanberger had not announced plans to relocate from her home outside Richmond to a new home in the newly-drawn 7th District.

After publication of this post, a campaign Spanberger spokesman called to say the office opened December 29, 2021.

Following Spanberger’s office opening celebration, the Reeves campaign supporters held a rally in her office. Afterward, the Reeves campaign issued a statement.

“Abigail Spanberger is trying to intimidate our team and supporters by opening her campaign headquarters right next to ours. This intimidation tactic clearly failed, as supporters of our campaign put together a welcome party for her, with signs telling her to go back to Henrico and to stop Bidenflation,” the campaign stated. “Our team welcomes her announcement that I am her opponent in the November election, and I feel bad for how much money she’ll need to spend on gas driving here every day from her home 70 miles outside the district.”

Reeves is one of seven Republicans on a Primary Election ballot on Tuesday, June 21. Others on the ballot will include Stafford County Board of Supervisors Rockhill District Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, Yesli Vega on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Gina Ciarcia, an educator who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021, Derrick Anderson, Green Baret from Spotsylvania County.