Spanberger chooses Fredericksburg for campaign HQ

Published May 12, 2022 at 10:00AM | Updated May 13, 2022 at 2:26PM

On Saturday, May 14, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D) will open her campaign headquarters in Fredericksburg.

Spanberger is running for reelection to keep her seat in the newly-redrawn 7th Congressional District, which no longer includes her home outside Richmond. The Democrat has held the seat since 2018.

“During this event, Spanberger will welcome voters, friends, and volunteers to hear directly from them and discuss the key issues facing Virginia’s families, businesses, and economy,” a campaign press release states.

The campaign office sits at 701 Kenmore Avenue in Fredericksburg. The grand opening event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

On Tuesday, Spanberger met with the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce members to discuss the state’s recovery from the shutdowns ordered during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a campaign spokesman, if Spanberger wins reelection in November, the Fredericksburg office will not remain open as the campaign operation are separate from Spanberger’s congressional office.

This week, Spanberger voted to send $40 million billion to aid in Ukraine’s war against Russia. She also called on the FDA to explain a national baby formula shortage, leaving parents scrambling to feed their infants and children.

“I JUST voted with a bipartisan majority to supply Ukraine with the artillery, radar systems, and weapons required to push Russia back. The people of Ukraine are not giving up the fight to preserve their sovereignty — and the United States must not yield in our support,” Spanberger posted to Twitter.”

I JUST voted with a bipartisan majority to supply Ukraine with the artillery, radar systems, and weapons required to push Russia back. The people of Ukraine are not giving up the fight to preserve their sovereignty — and the United States must not yield in our support. pic.twitter.com/dVxlwyQRZu — Archive: Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) May 11, 2022

Seven Republicans are running in a June 21 Primary Election, hoping to have the chance to unseat Spanberger. Early in-person absentee voting is underway — click here to find out where to vote early.

The ballot will include State Senator Bryce Reeves, Yesli Vega on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Crystal Vanuch on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross, Gina Ciarcia, an educator who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021, Derrick Anderson, Green Baret from Spotsylvania County.

The winner of the Primary Election will face Spanberger in the General Election on November 8, 2022.