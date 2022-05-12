Law enforcement ride passes though region

[Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

Police officers making a 300-mile ride from Raliegh to Washington D.C. passed through our area on Wednesday.

The officers traveled north on Route 1, first stopping at the Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building (public safety center) in Stafford County and later at the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico, where officers dismounted and did push-ups outside the museum.

The riders are part of Law Enforcement United and are due to reach the capital city later today. The annual ride coincides with National Police Week, a time to honor officers who died in the line of duty and to provide support for their families.

Throughout the 300-mile ride, riders climbed an estimated 14,500 feet as the terrain from North Carolina to Virginia increased.

Meanwhile, last night in Woodbridge, police and their families gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember law enforcement officers who served in the county department and lived in the county who died in the line of duty.