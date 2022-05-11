Tonight: Prince William to honor fallen police officers

Prince William police tonight will honor their fallen during a candlelight vigil.

The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, across from the Woodbridge District police station.

This annual event – which is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association – honors the lives and service of 19 men and women who lived or served, in Prince William County and died in the line of duty. They are:

Justice of the Peace Thomas Simms Meredith, Prince William County Circuit Court – July 1922

– July 1922 Trooper Jackie M. Bussard, Virginia State Police – May 1970

– May 1970 Officer Paul T. White Jr., Prince William County Police – October 1973

– October 1973 Investigator Claude Everett Seymour, Virginia State Police – April 1975

– April 1975 Trooper Johnny R. Bowman, Virginia State Police – August 1984

– August 1984 Sergeant John D. Conner III, Manassas City Police – July 1988

– July 1988 Officer Phillip M. Pennington, Prince William County Police – November 1990

– November 1990 Trooper Jose M. Cavazos, Virginia State Police – February 1993

– February 1993 Special Agent William H. Christian Jr., Federal Bureau of Investigation – May 1995

– May 1995 Detective John M. Gibson, United States Capitol Police – July 1998

– July 1998 Officer Marlon E. Morales, Metro Transit Police – June 2001

– June 2001 Special Agent Robert Martin Roth, Federal Bureau of Investigation – March 2008

– March 2008 Second Lt. Francis Joseph Stecco, Fairfax County Police – October 2008

– October 2008 Special Agent Chad L. Michael, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009

– October 2009 Special Agent Forrest N. Leamon, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009

– October 2009 Officer Paul Michael Dittamo, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police – October 2010

– October 2010 Officer Chris Yung, Prince William County Police – December 2012

– December 2012 Officer Ashley M. Guindon, Prince William County Police – February 2016

– February 2016 Special Agent Thomas J. Mohnal, Federal Bureau of Investigation – February 2021