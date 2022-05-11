Tonight: Prince William to honor fallen police officers

Prince William police tonight will honor their fallen during a candlelight vigil.
The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, across from the Woodbridge District police station.
This annual event – which is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association – honors the lives and service of 19 men and women who lived or served, in Prince William County and died in the line of duty. They are:
- Justice of the Peace Thomas Simms Meredith, Prince William County Circuit Court – July 1922
- Trooper Jackie M. Bussard, Virginia State Police – May 1970
- Officer Paul T. White Jr., Prince William County Police – October 1973
- Investigator Claude Everett Seymour, Virginia State Police – April 1975
- Trooper Johnny R. Bowman, Virginia State Police – August 1984
- Sergeant John D. Conner III, Manassas City Police – July 1988
- Officer Phillip M. Pennington, Prince William County Police – November 1990
- Trooper Jose M. Cavazos, Virginia State Police – February 1993
- Special Agent William H. Christian Jr., Federal Bureau of Investigation – May 1995
- Detective John M. Gibson, United States Capitol Police – July 1998
- Officer Marlon E. Morales, Metro Transit Police – June 2001
- Special Agent Robert Martin Roth, Federal Bureau of Investigation – March 2008
- Second Lt. Francis Joseph Stecco, Fairfax County Police – October 2008
- Special Agent Chad L. Michael, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009
- Special Agent Forrest N. Leamon, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009
- Officer Paul Michael Dittamo, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police – October 2010
- Officer Chris Yung, Prince William County Police – December 2012
- Officer Ashley M. Guindon, Prince William County Police – February 2016
- Special Agent Thomas J. Mohnal, Federal Bureau of Investigation – February 2021
REMINDER: A memorial & tribute service – including a candlelight #vigil for fallen law enforcement officers who lived or served, in greater Prince William County – will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, at 7 pm in the Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge, VA. pic.twitter.com/HuyEpBo2on
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 10, 2022