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Tonight: Prince William to honor fallen police officers

By Potomac Local News

Prince William County Police officers at the funeral of Ashely Guindon, who was killed in the line of duty in Woodbridge in February 2016. [Photo: Mary Davidson/Potomac Local News]
Prince William police tonight will honor their fallen during a candlelight vigil.

The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, across from the Woodbridge District police station.

This annual event – which is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Prince William County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association – honors the lives and service of 19 men and women who lived or served, in Prince William County and died in the line of duty. They are:

  • Justice of the Peace Thomas Simms Meredith, Prince William County Circuit Court – July 1922
  • Trooper Jackie M. Bussard, Virginia State Police – May 1970
  • Officer Paul T. White Jr., Prince William County Police – October 1973
  • Investigator Claude Everett Seymour, Virginia State Police – April 1975
  • Trooper Johnny R. Bowman, Virginia State Police – August 1984
  • Sergeant John D. Conner III, Manassas City Police – July 1988
  • Officer Phillip M. Pennington, Prince William County Police – November 1990
  • Trooper Jose M. Cavazos, Virginia State Police – February 1993
  • Special Agent William H. Christian Jr., Federal Bureau of Investigation – May 1995
  • Detective John M. Gibson, United States Capitol Police – July 1998
  • Officer Marlon E. Morales, Metro Transit Police – June 2001
  • Special Agent Robert Martin Roth, Federal Bureau of Investigation – March 2008
  • Second Lt. Francis Joseph Stecco, Fairfax County Police – October 2008
  • Special Agent Chad L. Michael, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009
  • Special Agent Forrest N. Leamon, Drug Enforcement Administration – October 2009
  • Officer Paul Michael Dittamo, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police – October 2010
  • Officer Chris Yung, Prince William County Police – December 2012
  • Officer Ashley M. Guindon, Prince William County Police – February 2016
  • Special Agent Thomas J. Mohnal, Federal Bureau of Investigation – February 2021

 

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