Jewett named Head of Linton Hall School

Published May 12, 2022 at 7:00AM | Updated May 12, 2022 at 7:30AM

Adrianne Jewett has been selected as the next Head of School for Linton Hall School.

She will assume the role on July 1, 2022.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Jewett join our Linton Hall School family,” stated Sister Joanna Burley, Prioress. “Her expertise and skill in both teaching and administration, and her enthusiasm for and love of Catholic Education is inspiring.”

Linton Hall School is a Ministry of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia in Bristow.

Jewett has served as Principal of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Vienna since 2017. Before that, Jewett served as Assistant Principal.

She holds a Masters of Education Degree in Administration/Supervision Catholic School Leadership from Marymount University in Arlington, a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Delaware.

She is an Advanced Catechist certified by the Diocese of Arlington and holds the Virginia State Postgraduate Professional License with endorsements in Administration and Supervision PreK-12, Curriculum and Instruction, and Biology.

Jewett is succeeding Elizabeth Poole, who served as head of Linton Hall School for the past 15 years.

“We are very grateful to Mrs. Poole for her outstanding leadership over the past fifteen years. She is, and always will be, an invaluable member of our LHS family,” stated Paul Mrochinski, Linton Hall School board chair.

Linton Hall School is a co-educational Catholic school serving children in preschool through grade 8. Linton Hall is founded on and remains faithful to the guiding principles of the 1,500-year-old Benedictine tradition, which advocates educating the whole person – body, mind, and spirit.

Linton Hall was founded in 1922 and is located in Prince William County, on the grounds of Saint Benedict Monastery, a 110-acre campus at 9535 Linton Hall Road in Bristow.