Stafford schools honor ‘Persons of the Year’

Stafford County Public Schools has named its 2021-2022 Persons of the Year in instructional and service positions. At a dinner held in their honor on Monday, May 9, the following individuals were recognized as a division-wide Persons of the Year:

Tiffani Brown, Administrative Support Person of the Year, Stafford HS

Carolina Hall, Instructional Support Person of the Year, Kate Waller Barrett ES

Kevin Lynch, Teacher of the Year, Shirley C. Heim MS

Melissa Rivera, Professional & Technical Support Person of the Year, Widewater ES

Sarah Schroeder, Bandy Service Person of the Year, Alvin York Bandy Administrative Complex

Kayla Sloan, First Class Teacher of the Year, Mountain View HS

Diana Smithey, Counselor of the Year, Rodney E. Thompson MS

Dr. James Stemple, Principal of the Year, Mountain View HS

Stefanie Sullivan, Assistant Principal of the Year, Mountain View HS

Jean Watts, Service Support Person of the Year, Stafford HS

“I truly believe that every single person serving in education over the last two years is a Person of the Year, and it was truly a difficult decision to recognize the top person in each of these categories,” said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. “We have an incredible team of passionate and engaged educators, surrounded by extraordinary support staff that are all invested in supporting our most important resource – our students. I am very proud of this group, and of the entire school division.”

It was awesome to be with so many outstanding educators last night for the SCPS Persons of the Year Banquet, especially my passionate and dedicated coworkers from Falmouth @FESNVA. #SCPSStrong pic.twitter.com/dJB1WEAI4k — Eric DuPont (@EricDILC) May 10, 2022

During the event, the school division also recognized past award recipients from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

Stafford County Public Schools educates more than 29,000 students in 33 schools. Currently, administrators are trying to fill more than 100 open positions in the schools and at its central office.