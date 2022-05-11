Manassas police cars get makeover

City police car design from 2011

Police cars in Manassas are getting a makeover.

The city police department unveiled a new design of its squad cars on Monday. The cars will keep their familiar red and blue color scheme, but the new design drops the red stripes that mirror a U.S. flag.

The department says the new design will honor the city’s 150th Anniversary starting in 2023. A committee of city government staffers came up with the design, according to Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince.

The design of the city police cars was last updated in 2011. The new design will be phased in slowly as the department purchases new vehicles.