K9 finds mental patient hiding in a pile of leaves

On Tuesday, May 3, deputies went to Heflin’s Garage at 147 Warrenton Road, across from a Dunkin Donuts in Falmouth.

A man told employees he had a video of a shooting and needed to get out of the area. A teen was shot, and another man was wounded in a shooting the same day in the nearby Olde Forge neighborhood.

The man left the garage on foot before deputies arrived. Deputy S.M. Eastman and K-9 Ruby were tasked with attempting to track the man through the woods. Another witness had called in to report the man was in the area of Amara Drive, across Warrenton Road from Heflin’s Garage.

K-9 Ruby put her nose to the ground and went to work.

K-9 Ruby picked up the scent and led the deputy down a steep hill through the woods. According to Major Shawn Kimmitz, the dog stopped near a creek bed, wagging her tail and pawing at a pile of leaves. The deputy saw a man hiding beneath the leaf pile and then commanded the man to surrender.

The man was detained and determined not to be involved in the shooting. He was, however, suffering from mental health issues. No charges were filed.

Ruby joined the sheriff’s office last year as a puppy.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searing for suspects in the Olde Forge shooting.