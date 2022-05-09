$6,000 in scholarships awarded: Congrats to these Stafford students

The Stafford Education Foundation awarded $6,000 in Future Educator scholarships to seven Stafford County Public Schools high school seniors.

“The Stafford Education Foundation is committed to supporting education in Stafford County, having awarded more than $34,000 in scholarships to high school seniors since the program began in 2017,” shared Stephanie Johnson, Board President of the education foundation. “We are excited to welcome our incredible SCPS graduates back into the division as future educators.”

The Stafford Education Foundation provides scholarships annually to college-bound students pursuing a degree in education. SEF board members and SCPS administrators awarded this year’s recipients during virtual family Google Meets on May 5, 2022.

General Scholarship Recipients:

• Ryan Hoy, North Stafford High School

• Leah German, Brooke Point High School

• Mary Guckian, Colonial Forge High School

• Elizabeth Watts, Mountain View High School

• Brooke Pickeral, Mountain View High School

• Aidan Brown, Colonial Forge High School

Diversity Scholarship Recipients:

• Talia Thomas, Colonial Forge High School

• Aidan Brown, Colonial Forge High School

The SEF’s mission is to advance education in Stafford County Public Schools through charitable activities that support sound educational programs and practices. The Foundation holds annual fundraising events throughout the year, including the spring gala, An Evening with the Stafford Stars, and the summer Golf Tournament.