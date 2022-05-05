Richmond man, 23, killed at Amazon construction site in Stafford

A Richmond man was killed during the construction of a new Amazon facility in Stafford County.

On May 4 at 3:44 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the site of an Amazon facility under construction at 220 Centreport Parkway, near the county airport. A Cat Haul Truck, an oversized off-road dump truck, had backed over the UTV, causing fatal injuries to the UTV driver.

Deputies found the body of the driver, 23-year-old Brody Beverly, 23, in the UTV, authorities said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and the Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted and responded to the scene to investigate.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The site where the UTV driver was killed will be a 630,000-square-foot plant, described as a cross-dock facility. It will serve as one of Amazon’s East Coast hubs, representing the beginning of the supply chain where products from third-party vendors are sorted, repacked, and distributed to its other distribution centers.