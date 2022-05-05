Reward increased for suspect in shooting at Benton Middle School

Police increased the reward for a suspect in a double shooting at a Prince William County school.

Investigators are still searching for Isaiah Malik Gordon, 23, of the 16000 block of Harwood Oaks Court in Woodbridge. He’s suspected of shooting two men, a 24-year-old and a 33-year-old, during a youth football game played on a field at Benton Middle School near Dale City on Sunday, May 1.

So far, they’ve not turned up any leads. On Wednesday, May 4, the department, through a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, announced an additional $5,000 reward for information on the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The Police Department is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.

Gordon is black, with a medium complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of firearm use while on school grounds.

Police said the two victims were arguing with Gordon, who then pulled out a gun and shot them. Police did not say what Gordon was doing at the game, citing an ongoing investigation.