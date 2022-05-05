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Connolly tours Woodbridge wastewater plant, promotes $2.1 trillion spending bill

By Rick Horner
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) (on left) took a tour of a water treatment facility in Prince William County. [Photo: Rick Horner]

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