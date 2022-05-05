News Connolly tours Woodbridge wastewater plant, promotes $2.1 trillion spending bill By Rick Horner Published May 5, 2022 at 10:10AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:07AM Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) (on left) took a tour of a water treatment facility in Prince William County. [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News