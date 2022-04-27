Dumfries water tower getting $1.2 million upgrade

A familiar sight that welcomes interstate travelers to Prince William County is getting a facelift.

Crews are rehabilitating a water tower on the northbound side of Interstate 95, near Route 234 at Dumfries. A message painted on the side of the tower greeted travelers, “Welcome to Prince William County.”

Over the course of the next two months, crews will sandblast and paint the interior and exterior of the tank. They’ll also place a water mixer in the tank to maintain water quality, as well as conducting general repairs and improvements to bring the tank into compliance with the latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration code requirements.

The $1.2 million projects began earlier this month and were supposed to wrap up in June. The water tower is one of several in the county-owned by the Prince William Service Authority.

The water tower was built in 1997 on about two acres of land, just off Interstate Drive near Dumfries.

According to the Service Authority, the rehab work “will help maintain drinking water quality for area residents.”