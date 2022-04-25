Restaurant purse snatcher pulls knife on woman

A man who stole a woman’s purse pulled a knife on the victim when she tried to chase him down.

At 9:58 p.m. Saturday, April 23, officers went to the Bahama Breeze, at 2714 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. Police said a teenager entered the restaurant and grabbed a purse that was hanging on the wall near the hostess stand and fled.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, saw the man and chased him to the parking lot. The man then pulled a knife on her.

A bystander intervened and the suspect returned the purse before getting into a white SUV and fleeing the area. No injuries were reported, and the stolen property was returned.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic teenager between 14 and 16 years old, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue or green light-colored shirt and khakis shorts.