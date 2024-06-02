Prince William

Suspicious Package Found at Manassas Mall

By Uriah Kiser


A suspicious package was found at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, near Manassas. The Prince William police reported the incident at 7:20 p.m. on June 1, 2024. Authorities advised people to avoid the area.

After an investigation, nothing was found, and there were no injuries. This incident follows a recent investigation into a bomb threat at Manassas Mall on May 22. Detectives identified the culprit as a 12-year-old girl and determined the threat was not credible. The case will be handled through the juvenile diversion process in consultation with Juvenile Court Services.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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