Suspicious Package Found at Manassas Mall



A suspicious package was found at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, near Manassas. The Prince William police reported the incident at 7:20 p.m. on June 1, 2024. Authorities advised people to avoid the area.

After an investigation, nothing was found, and there were no injuries. This incident follows a recent investigation into a bomb threat at Manassas Mall on May 22. Detectives identified the culprit as a 12-year-old girl and determined the threat was not credible. The case will be handled through the juvenile diversion process in consultation with Juvenile Court Services.