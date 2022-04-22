8 area breweries band together to support Ukraine with anti-Putin ale

Eight Northern Virginia Breweries have teamed up to brew Putin Huylo Ale for Ukranian Refugee Relief.

In collaboration with Pravda Brewery in Lviv Ukraine, eight breweries joined in Pravda’s global effort to brew beer to raise funds & awareness for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion. Proceeds from the sale of the beer, Putin Huylo will be donated to World Central Kitchen-Ukraine, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewery’s community relief efforts in Lviv, Ukraine.

Participating Breweries include Ornery Beer Company in Manassas and Fairfax, Fair Winds Brewing Company in Lorton, Lake Anne Brew House in Reston, Caboose Brewing Company in Vienna and Merrifield, Quattro Goombas Winery & Brewery in Aldie, Loudoun Brewing Company Leesburg, Tucked Away Brewing Company near Manassas, and Winchester Brew Works in Winchester.

On March 25, the 8 breweries joined together at Ornery Beer Company near Manassas to brew Putin Huylo, a flagship beer for Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine. On April 27, the collaboration partners will again come together to package over 8,000 cans of the dry-hopped golden ale.

Putin Huylo will be released at all eight breweries on Friday, April 29. Packs of four 16-once cans will be sold for $20.

A $20,000 donation, from the proceeds of our Putin Huylo collaboration, will be made on Monday May 2, split among World Central Kitchen- Ukraine, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewery’s community efforts in Lviv, Ukraine.