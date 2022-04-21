Enrollment for new music program at Workhouse Arts to begin

Workhouse Arts Foundation and Jordan Kitt’s Music partnered for a new music education program.

The partnership will provide convenient access to both private lessons and group classes for residents of Fairfax County and Prince William County. Classes will be initially held in existing studios at the Workhouse at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton.

“Workhouse is thrilled to partner with Jordan Kitt’s Music to bring world-class music education to Fairfax County, South Fairfax County, and Prince William County. This collaboration will elevate the independently-scheduled lessons and classes previously offered at the Workhouse Arts Center campus” said Leon Scioscia, president, and CEO of Workhouse Arts Foundation.

“We’re delighted to announce this collaboration between Jordan Kitt’s Music and Workhouse Arts Center. We feel strongly that our expertise and experience in the music education space is a perfect match with the Workhouse mission to provide high-quality arts education and community engagement,” said Jordan Kitt’s President and CEO Chris Syllabi.

Enrollment for the new courses is expected to begin this summer with classes beginning in September.

Workhouse Arts Center (Workhouse) is housed in the former Workhouse prison facility of the DC Correctional Complex in Lorton that opened in 1910. After its closure in 2001, its founders, in cooperation with Fairfax County leadership, transformed the site into a community arts center where people could learn about and participate in art-making; be inspired by the region’s and nation’s best artists; experience visual and performing arts talent; and come together for festivals and community building.

Jordan Kitt’s Music was founded in 1912 and, this year celebrates 110 years in business. The first store was located at 13th and G Streets NW, Washington, D.C., just down the street from the White House.