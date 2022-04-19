Manassas has a ‘mayor on the move,’ holding weekly public walks around the city’s downtown

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger is welcoming spring by inviting residents to come to walk her around the town.

For the second week in a row, Davis Younger greeted residents and a few elected leaders who joined her at Osbourn High School at 8:30 a.m. for a walking tour around downtown and ending at the city’s farmer’s market.

The weekly “Mayor on the Move” walks are a part of the HEAL initiative, promoting Healthy Eating, Active Lifestyle.

“I am encouraging our residents to get out and move for fitness and friendship. If you are walking with friends, the time goes by quickly. Also, participants get to see our beautiful downtown as we walk, which is an extra benefit,” said Davis Younger. “We end at the farmer’s market to promote that City of Manassas event because fresh fruits and vegetables are great for everyone.”

Walkers start at the high school, turn left on Prince William Street, then right onto Center Street to head to the farmers market.

Davis Younger hopes her call to move more is contagious. “If my mayor can do it, I can do it,” said Younger.

Councilwoman Lynn Forkell Greene walked with the mayor on Saturday.

As a previous member of our parks and recreation committee, I’m happy to see our HEAL initiative continue,” said Forkell Greene. “It’s especially important to highlight and spotlight our business community. This accomplishes both.”

Davis Younger plans to continue the weekly walks through Saturday, June 25.

Every Saturday, the farmers market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the commuter parking lot at 9024 Prince William Street. There’s also a city farmers market on Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the nearby Harris Pavilion, at 9021 Center Street.

Both markets run through mid-November and offer more than 20 vendors.