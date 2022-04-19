Democrats seek candidates for 3 Manassas Park Governing Body seats

Manassas Park Democrats are seeking candidates to run for Governing Body.

The city’s Democratic Party will hold an unassembled caucus for city council nominations Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Manassas Park City Library, 9701 Manassas Drive.

The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for check-in and close at 4:30 pm. Anyone in line at 4:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Each participant in the Caucus must be a qualified voter in the Manassas Park at their participation. According to a press release, each participant must affirm in writing that they are a Democrat, that they believe in the principles of the Democratic Party, and that they do not intend to support any candidate opposing a Democratic nominee in the ensuing election.

There are three open seats on the Governing Body this year. Seats held by Alana Mensing (D), Haseeb Javed (D), and Preston Banks (I) are up for re-election.

According to Manassas Park Voter Registrar Patricia Brendel, Mensing and former councilman Michael Carrera who ran for mayor in 2020, have filed to run for one of three open seats.

Caucus Rules will be posted, along with other pertinent forms and information about the nominating process, at the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee website. According to a press release, any changes to the Caucus Rules will be updated on the site.

Each person seeking to become a Democratic nominee for City Council in the general election should submit a signed and witnessed copy of the Declaration of Candidacy form and a certified check, cashier’s check, personal check, or money order for the filing fee of $250, payable to the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee (MMPCDC), to the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee Co-chair, Cheryl Macias, 9502 Oakenshaw Drive, Manassas, Va. 20110, the following by 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to a press release, only those candidates who have timely and properly filed a Declaration of Candidacy form and paid the filing fee will have their names placed in nomination. The Declaration of Candidacy form shall be available on the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee (MMPCDC) website.

If fewer than four qualified candidates file for this nomination by the April 29 deadline, the Chair may declare those candidates to be the Party’s nominees and cancel the nominating Caucus.

Those with questions about the Caucus, to request any accommodation necessary to ensure full participation, or to file a Declaration of Candidacy, should contact Cheryl Macias, Co-chair of the Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee [email protected] or 571-330-9429.