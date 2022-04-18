Woman raped twice in Dumfries-area home

Samuel Isaac Linares is charged with rape. Rodney Kayne Byrne is wanted for indecent exposure.

[Updated April 19] A 20-year-old woman was raped twice in her own home, police said.

At 12:25 p.m. on January 11, 2022, officers investigated a sexual assault at a home in the Dumfries area on October 13, 2021. The 20-year-old victim told police that an acquaintance was visiting early on the morning of October 13 when he went into the basement.

According to police, when the victim went to check on him a short time later, the suspect grabbed her and pulled her onto the couch, grabbed the victim’s throat, and sexually assaulted her. Eventually, the victim was able to separate from the accused and went into another room.

According to police, a short time later, the accused followed the victim and sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim reported she suffered injuries during the time of the incidents. The victim eventually contacted the police prompting the investigation.

Samuel Isaac Linares, 20, of 6 Acacia Court, Stafford, is charged with rape, strangulation, and forcible sodomy. He was held without bond and is due in court on May 24.

Meanwhile, police arrested a man on Tuesday, April 19 in Woodbridge after someone walked into a beauty salon and exposing himself in an unrelated incident.

At 1:17 p.m. Friday, April 15, officers responded to Zainie Threading Design Beauty Salon located at 14810 Build America Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure.

Employees told police that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the salon and exposed himself to the employees. The employees ran out of the business and contacted the police.

The accused exited the business and fled the area on foot. While investigating, officers identified a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. So far, attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

Rodney Kayne Byrne, 32, of no fixed address, is charged with indecent exposure.