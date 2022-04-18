Old Bridge Road reopens after power lines fall

[Updated] A portion of Old Bridge Road near Woodbridge High School n Lake Ridge reopened after a crash brought down power lines.

The road reopened about 6 p.m.

Just after 4 p.m., a car slammed into a utility pole near Old Bridge Elementary School, near Mohican Road. According to initial reports, power lines are down across the east and westbound sides of the four-lane commuter route.

Multiple utility poles fell after the crash.