Old Bridge Road reopens after power lines fall

[Updated] A portion of Old Bridge Road near Woodbridge High School n Lake Ridge reopened after a crash brought down power lines.
The road reopened about 6 p.m.
Just after 4 p.m., a car slammed into a utility pole near Old Bridge Elementary School, near Mohican Road. According to initial reports, power lines are down across the east and westbound sides of the four-lane commuter route.
Multiple utility poles fell after the crash.
*TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure | Woodbridge; Power lines are down on Old Bridge Rd. near Lake Ridge M.S. Road is closed in both directions between Mohican Dr. To Woodbridge H.S. Motorists can expect delays in the area. Use caution and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/rzft8S0eqf
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) April 18, 2022