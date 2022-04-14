Road work to close I-95 near Stafford airport tonight, Friday night

Tonight, Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15, drivers on Interstate 95 can expect delays due to ongoing bridge demolition work in Stafford County.

Starting at 9 p.m. on both nights, crews will begin closing lanes for the work. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

In Stafford, crews will stop all I-95 northbound traffic intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. for bridge demolition of the American Legion Road bridge near the county airport. The work is part of extending the E-ZPass Express Lanes from Garrisonville Road to Route 17.

Stops may last up to 30 minutes. The American Legion Road overpass is located at mile marker 138, between exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and exit 140 (Courthouse Road). The overpass is being replaced to accommodate the construction of two reversible high occupancy toll lanes in the I-95 median.

Additionally, final paving activities on I-95 southbound are underway near the exit 130 (Route 3) in interchange in Fredericksburg, which will require double lane closures on local and through lanes.

The lane closures should wrap up at 4:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16.