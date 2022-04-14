Fire at Woodbridge auto auction under investigation

Fire crews were called to douse a car ablaze at the Woodbridge Public Auto Auction on April 12, 2022. [Photo: OWL Volunteer Fire Department] Fire crews were called to douse a car ablaze at the Woodbridge Public Auto Auction on April 12, 2022. [Photo: OWL Volunteer Fire Department] Fire crews were called to douse a car ablaze at the Woodbridge Public Auto Auction on April 12, 2022. [Photo: OWL Volunteer Fire Department]

Investigators are looking into a vehicle fire at an auto auction.

Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called to the Woodbridge Public Auto Action at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, for a report of a car fire.

They found a four-door sedan ablaze. The car was a total loss, according to fire marshal Matt Smolsky.

No one was injured, and, according to these photos provided by OWL Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the firefighters made the task of extinguishing the blaze look easy.

The Woodbridge Public Auto Auction, at 1108 Horner Road, opened in 1993 to sell and service vehicles of various makes and models.