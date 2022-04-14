Bullets strike woman sitting in Dumfries home

A woman was shot while sitting in her Dumfries home.

Officers were called to an unrelated incident at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, April 14. Officers went to a home in the 1800 block of Fort Pulaski Ct in Dumfries to investigate a shooting into a townhouse. According to police, a 23-year-old woman was inside her home when shots were fired into the home by someone in the front parking lot.

The victim was struck in the lower body and flown to an area hospital, where the injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was not located and appeared to have possibly left the scene in a dark-colored sedan. According to police, other residents who live at home were not cooperative with detectives.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene. No other injuries or property damage were reported. According to police, the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.