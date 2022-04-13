Homeowner confronts intruder in Manassas

A homeowner confronted a man who broke into his home, police said.

Manassas police were called to a burglary in progress on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue. According to police, the suspect broke a glass door and entered the home, where the homeowner confronted him.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident, said Manassas police Sgt. Brett Stumpf.

Jose Vasquez, 40, of Manassas, is charged with breaking and entering. He was held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

According to the Manassas City Police Department annual report, there were 61 reports of burglary in the city in 2021, 13 more than in 2020. There were 22 reports of robbery in 2021, eight fewer than in 2020.

Overall in 2021, violent crime increased by nine percent in 2021. For every 1,000 residents, 20 crimes are reported. That’s up from 19 the year before.