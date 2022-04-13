Front Royal man dies in crash on Route 29 in Gainesville

A 57-year-old man from Front Royal died after his car crashed near Stonewall Memory Gardens cemetery.

On Monday, April 11 at 12:56 p.m., police and fire and rescue crews were called to Route 29 in Gainesville, just passed Pageland Lane, after a driver ran off the road and hit a tree.

According to police, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveled north on Lee Hwy between Pageland Lane and Groveton Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle traveled along the gravel shoulder before reentering the roadway and crossing into the southbound travel lanes. The car then left the street a second time, stuck a striking a tree, came to rest along the side of the road, and caught fire.

Emergency crews took the driver to an area hospital, where he died the following day. No one else was inside the car when it crashed.

John Andrew Uber, 57, of Front Royal, is identified as the driver.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

The crash was the second fatal crash in Prince William County on Monday. A Texas man died when his tractor-trailer struck a barrier on Interstate 66 near Manassas and caught fire.