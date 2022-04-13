Car traveling Mine Road hits tree, lands in backyard

[Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office]

A car left the roadway and careened into a backyard, where it hit a tree.

The car was traveling on Mine Road when it veered off of the four-lane road and crashed into a tree in the yard of a home on Alder Drive and eventually rested on a bank. No one was seriously injured.

According to initial reports, an off-duty police officer was first on the scene at about 4 p.m.

Initially, 911 callers reported the car struck a house. Emergency crews arrived and determined the house had not been damaged.

There’s no word yet on any charges in the crash. We’ll update this post with new information once we have it.

There’s posted 40 mph speed limit on Mine Road, the main thoroughfare through the Embrey Mill neighborhood. The route is a north-south connector, linking Garrisonville and Courthouse roads.

There’s a posted 25 mph speed limit on Alder Drive, a street lined with single family homes.