Capsized boat, wind, cold doesn’t stop Occoquan River clean up

Despite high winds that capsized a boat, 156 volunteers helped Friends of the Occoquan (FOTO) clean up the Occoquan River and Reservoir.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Boy Scout Troops 505, 1373, 1396, Cub Scout Pack 1906 came in full force, despite the cold temperatures and wind. Kirk Yeager & NOVAGO Kayakers had difficulty keeping afloat in the windy conditions. One kayak turned over, and a Jon Boat got stuck in the mud.

According to a press release, Glenn Richman brought trash from a cove with his truck. American Water, Fairfax Water, and SEVTech1 employees, church members, the Rotary Club of Gainesville, many families, and their children filled 36 bags full of recyclables and 98 trash bags full of rubbish.

Several rusted pipes, soccer and tennis balls, trash cans, plastic trays and buckets, tires, and several wooden deck boards were pulled from the river. Due to high winds, volunteers couldn’t reach a few trash-filled coves.

According to the press release, a big “thank you” goes out to all the volunteers, the station workers, the park managers and staff, and sponsors.