Area swimming pools now hiring for summer lifeguards

Swimming pools across the region are looking for lifeguards.

In Prince William County, the parks and recreation division will seeks 400 guards to work at r six pools and two waterparks. The lifeguards will work between 25 and 30, with a $13.78 an hour starting pay.

The county will open its swimming pools on Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday, May 30. Last year, the county opened its pools on a modified due to the coronavirus but will reopen them on a regular schedule in 2022.

“We’re excited to start the season and welcome everyone back to the pools for a summer of fun,” said Amir Wenrich, a parks department spokesman.

The county will host a lifeguard job fair from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Chinn Fitness and Aquatic Center, 13025 Chinn Park Drive in Woodbridge. Applicants will be given swim tests and interviews.

Manassas Park hopes to hire 20 additional lifeguards for its two swimming pools. The city has 100 guards working between Signal Bay Water Park and the Manassas Park Community Center.

The city offers its lifeguards flexible scheduling, allowing them to work anywhere from eight to 37 hours per week. Most average around 25 hours per week. Starting pay is $11.25 an hour.

The indoor pool at the Manassas Park Community Center at 99 Adams Street is open year-round. Signal Bay Water Park, at 9300 Signal View Drive, opens on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28

The Manassas Park Community Center indoor pool has been open since August 2020. Signal Bay Water Park was available last summer for an entire season.

“We were fortunate to not have any staffing or COVID-related closures last summer,” said parks spokeswoman Loren Luck. “Keeping our fingers crossed for another great season.”

Stafford County Parks Recreation and Community Facilities operate two outdoor pools: Woodlands Pool, at 2 Northhampton Boulevard, and Mark Lenzi Pool at Curtis Memorial Park, 58 Jessie Curtis Lane. The county aims to hire 30 lifeguards, 15 for each location.

Those hired to work as Lifeguards I and II work a minimum of 32 hours per week but may work 40 hours if other lifeguards have requested time off.

Lifeguard IIIs and Headguards work 40 hours per week. The pay range for lifeguards includes the starting pay for a Lifeguard I at $11 per hour. The starting pay for Head Lifeguard at $15.68.

Stafford County Pools will open on Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The county’s pools operated on a regular schedule last summer.

“We are hopeful to make our 2022 staffing goals. Most of the aquatics staff members are returning for the 2022 season,” said county spokeswoman Shannon Eubanks.

Stafford will offer a lifeguarding class on June 7, 8, and 9, 2022. The pre-test will be held on June 1, 2022. “The class would be an opportunity for individuals interested in lifeguarding to obtain the certification necessary to become a lifeguard,” added Howell.

For more information about Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities, lifeguard certification courses can be found online.