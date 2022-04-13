Addison Agen from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform at Workhouse Arts Center

A familiar face from network television will perform at the Workhouse Arts Center.

Addison Agen from NBC’s The Voice, will perform on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the Workhouse’s McGuireWoods Gallery.

Agen is an Indie-Folk singer-songwriter best known as first runner-up on The Voice during the 13th season that aired from September to December 2017.

The Workhouse says Agen, 21, from Fort Wayne, Ind., has a raw and heart-wrenching voice that welcomes listeners of all kinds to be grateful and self-reflective. Agen has shared the stage with bands such as Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, and The Bacon Brothers.

General admission to the show is $60 per person. Higher-tiered tickets cost as much as $350, and can be purchased online.

According to a press release, her music transforms lived experiences into songs woven together with themes of nostalgia, acceptance, hopefulness, and joy. Agen’s debut full-length album, When The Morning Comes, is out now on all major streaming platforms.

“This is simply a great way to enjoy a very special music talent, in a unique location and support all of the wonderful artistic programs at the Workhouse Arts Center,” said Leon Scioscia, president, and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center.

Doors will open at 7 pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Catered hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served in a pre-packaged style. Agen will take the stage at 8 pm in the gallery, which features traditional theatre style seating and cabaret tables.

According to a press release, the Workhouse Arts Center recommends that all staff, artists, volunteers, students, and patrons wear a mask while inside one of the Workhouse buildings. The center’s mask policy will be in t effect until rescinded or modified based on new CDC, Virginia, or Fairfax County government guidelines, the press release states.

The Workhouse Arts Center is located at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton.

The Voice, a competitor of American Idol, is an international reality television singing competition franchise. It is based on the reality singing competition The Voice of Holland, which was originally created by Dutch producer John de Mol Jr.. Many other countries have adapted the format and begun airing their own versions since 2010.