Temp teacher accused of slapping child who spat on him charged

A Prince William County teacher faces charges of assault and battery against a student.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, officers and Child Protective Services crews went to Benita Fitzgerald Elementary School, at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr in Dale City, to investigate an assault by a teacher against a student that reportedly occurred on school grounds the day before.

An investigation revealed that an 8-year-old boy was in a classroom with a temporary teacher and other school staff members. The child spat at the suspect, identified as the temporary teacher, police said. The suspect approached the victim and slapped his face before walking out of the classroom, police said.

The other staff members present reported the incident to the school administration, who notified authorities.

Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, of 14535 General Washington Dr in Woodbridge, is charged with assault and battery, police said. His court date is pending, and he was released on a summons.

Meanwhile, a student at Hylton High School will head to court after school staff found a BB gun on school grounds. Police said a 15-year-old male student brought the weapon to the school on March 31 and hid it in the brush before retrieving it after school. The student never brought the weapon into the school building.

The SRO determined there was never any threat to students or staff. Police found the BB gun at the student’s home. Following the investigation, police sought charges against the accused. On April 6, the SRO learned the Juvenile Court Services would handle the matter internally, police said.