After Route 1 chase, suspect faces reckless driving, firearm charges

The suspect’s car after crashing at Aquia Town Center [Stafford sheriff’s office] Gore Guns recovered from the suspect’s car. [Stafford sheriff’s office]

A Maryland man is behind bars after authorities chased a suspect through Stafford County.

On Friday, April 8, at 1:57 p.m., Stafford County Deputy G.P. McCaulley attempted to stop a speeder on U.S. 1 near the county courthouse. Ignoring the deputy, the suspect tried to elude him and traveled north on Route 1 where he sideswiped a Ford F-150 pickup and then crashed at Aquia Towne Center.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

According to police, the driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended. Police said they also found handguns in his car.

Justin Gore, 27, of Maryland, is charged with reckless driving, eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, hit and run, DUID, refusal, driving revoked, no seatbelt, failure to obey a traffic light, passing on the shoulder and open container. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.