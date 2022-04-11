90 inmates temporarily displaced after gas leak at jail

A gas leak at a jail in Manassas displaced nearly 100 inmates.

On Saturday, April 9, at 2:15 p.m., staff at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center discovered a “serious” gas leak outside the main facility, said jail superintendent Col. Peter Meletis.

While a roofing crew was working on the gutter system, a brick fell and severed the gas line connected to the Main Facility, said Meletis. Fire crews and Columbia Gas responded to the jail at 9300 Lee Avenue in Manassas.

A total of 90 inmates were temporilary relocated. At no time were inmates outside during this event, said Meletis. At 6:15 p.m., the gas line was fixed, and inmates returned to the Main at 6:42 p.m.

No one was injured.

Prince William County plans to spend $23 million to renovate its courthouse next to the jail. The county plans to install a new fire alarm system, install new audio-visual technology in courtrooms used by judges to talk to inmates in the jail, and upgrade the windows in the building.

Recently, Prince William County funded a $50 million, 204-bed expansion of the Adult Detention Center.