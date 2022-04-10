Va. suspending most highway work for Easter, some local work zones remain

Most lane closures will be lifted from noon Friday, April 15, through noon Tuesday, April 19, for the Easter holiday travel period.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Tuesday, 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single-lane closure at mile marker 142, south of the interchange, for barrier wall repair for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures, with intermittent full traffic stops, near the American Legion Road overpass for bridge demolition. Lanes will be closed on the following schedule:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lane closure remains, with intermittent full traffic stops

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m. Various lane closures on the local and through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Lanes will be closed at the following schedule:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

10 p.m. – Double lane closure on both local and through lanes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and through lanes

3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single-lane closure for installation of traffic camera pole.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Entrance and Exit Ramps

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Single-lane closure. Bridge beams will be lifted into place for a new Interstate 95 overpass at Route 17, just south of exit 126 (Spotsylvania), at mile markers 124-125.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bridge beams will be lifted into place for a new Interstate 95 overpass at Route 17, just before exit 126 (Spotsylvania). Expect overnight lane closures at mile markers 124-125 at the following times:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lanes remain closed, with intermittent full traffic stops

4 a.m. – All northbound lanes reopen

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closure between mile markers 133-135 for final construction activities connected with the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures, with intermittent full traffic stops, near the American Legion Road overpass for bridge demolition. Lanes will be closed on the following schedule:

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Double lane closure remains, with intermittent full traffic stops

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Saturday, April 9 – Monday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating, single-lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound to allow crews to conduct a routine bridge safety inspection. The bridge is located at mile markers 103 and 104 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks.

Winter Storm Debris Cleanup

Multiple Routes

Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Twenty contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.

Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through June 2022. Crews are gathering an estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of debris in Fredericksburg District localities. Learn more about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal in this news release.

Stafford County

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive. Final construction activities for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive. Final construction activities for I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Brooke Road

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Raven Road and Maplewood Drive. Replacement of a drainage pipe. Expect brief delays.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure. Crews will be making spot pavement repairs and paving.

Ferry Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure, with one-way, alternating traffic between Town and Country Drive and White Oak Road. Crews will be milling and paving.

Mountain View Road

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures between Centreport Parkway and Kellogg Mill Road. Crews will be paving and applying pavement markings.

Mount Olive Road

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Crews will be eradicating pavement markings and placing temporary markers.

Newton Road

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 218 and Belle Plains Road. Crews will be eradicating pavement markings and placing temporary markers.

Stafford Lakes

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile lane closures on multiple routes in the Stafford Lakes subdivision for road resurfacing. Crews will make spot pavement repairs preparation for resurfacing work later this year.