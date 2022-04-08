Bull Run Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

Published April 8, 2022 at 9:19AM | Updated April 8, 2022 at 9:52AM

[Updated] Bull Run Middle School students in Gainesville were evacuated following a bomb threat.

Children were moved to Battlefield High School at 15000 Graduation Drive, just off Route 15.

Police are searching Bull Run Middle School but didn’t find anything. The threat came at about 8:30 a.m. after a teacher found a note on a door threatening a bomb inside the building, police said.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

A total of 1,154 students attend Bull Run Middle School, located at 6308 Gatharpin Road.