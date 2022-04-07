On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Police Chief Peter Newsham recognized several department members during a promotion ceremony.

Since the last promotion ceremony held in September 2021, 26 sworn and professional staff members were promoted and allowed to be recognized by department leadership, their peers, and loved ones at today’s ceremony.

In total, 15 members participated in the ceremony held in the Hall of Heroes at the Charlie T. Deane Central District Station in Woodbridge. The Police Department takes great pride in supporting our members who have progressed in their career and congratulate them on their achievements.

The Police Department would like to recognize the sworn members and professional staff who were promoted.

Promoted to the rank of Police Captain: Brandon Dudley.

Promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant: Daniel Crawford and Saemi Kitchens.

Promoted to the rank of Police First Sergeant: Benjamin Infanti, Caillen Smith and Matthew Smith.

Promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant: Paul Leonard, Nathan Probus and Sonny Rostami.

Promoted to the rank of Master Police Officer: Chad Gourlay, Garrett Gourlay, Aaron Lintz, Anthony Mellis, Helga Thorsdottir, Jacob Tomb, Michael Furr, Stacey Bronisz, Chad Mason, Tyler Reza and Hillary Szalach.

Promoted within the Professional Staff: Deborah Carter to False Alarm Coordinator; Amanda Causey to Fiscal Specialist; Kimberly Kerton to Public Safety Technician; Benjamin Lambert to Chief Deputy Animal Control Officer; Gina Lapihuska to FOIA Compliance Officer; and Kimberly Penny to Animal Control Specialist.