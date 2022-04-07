Fredericksburg planning new visitor center, seeks feedback

Fredericksburg’s visitor center is about to move into a new home. Before they start packing, the city wants feedback from area residents about how they would like to use the new center.

The survey asks up to seven questions about the features, experiences, and facilities that are, or will be planned for the downtown Visitor Center.

More than 50,000 people a year visit the city’s visitor center at 706 Caroline Street, where its sat since its opening in 1976. The center provides information about Fredericksburg – its history, where to eat, where to stay, and what to do.

The city hopes to spend $1.2 million on a new visitors center at 601 Caroline Street within three years.

“We are currently planning the space, but we expect it will have a much larger retail footprint, a big area for meetings, an auditorium for our orientation video, restrooms, accommodations for staff and more,” said city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu. “There will also be outside amenities, including tables and chairs, and the entire space will be ADA compliant.”

There are 15 part-time employees called travel counselors who staff the visitor center. The center is currently open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting May 1 and going until the end of the summer, the center will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.