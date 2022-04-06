Mob robbery reported next to future police station

Four men and a woman robbed another woman outside the future home of the Manassas Police Department.

Police responded to a robbery on April 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the 9600 block of Grant Avenue in Manassas. A male and female victim reported they were approached by four men and a woman who demanded money. The couple gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspects then fled the scene in a red vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. The robbery occurred next to the city’s new public safety building, scheduled to open later this year.

Meanwhile, someone reported a car stolen from a street in Georgetown South. A resident told police their silver 2012 black Ford Explorer was stolen while parked in the vicinity of the 9200 block of Taney Road.

Police said the theft occurred sometime overnight on April 4, 2022. An investigation is ongoing. Police said residents are reminded to lock their cars and belongings to help deter theft.

Finally, police also reported a hit and run in the 10000 block of Hastings Drive, near George C. Round Elementary School. A resident said a vehicle struck a tree in their front yard on March 25, 2022. Police said there is no known suspect or vehicle description.

Stolen Auto