Water customers in Prince William County, Manassas could smell something different in the water

The Service Authority, which provides drinking water to Prince William County and Manassas, has begun flushing their pipes.

Simultaneously, the water service temporarily changes the primary disinfectant in their water treatment process from chloramines to free chlorine. The temporary change facilitates an effective flushing program for the distribution system and is a best practice for the drinking water industry.

Between late March and mid-June, the Service Authority will be flushing its water mains by opening some fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time. Customers might notice the following throughout system flushing:

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Service Authority personnel and trucks will be in neighborhoods performing system flushing activities.

There might be slight chlorine smell in tap water. The utility suggests that customers fill a pitcher with water and leave it uncovered on the counter, which will allow the odor to dissipate within two hours.

The Service Authority recommends running the cold-water tap for approximately two minutes to reduce cloudiness.

According to a press release, The Service Authority Facebook and Twitter page regularly with the latest flushing locations and times. A general FAQ can be found here: https://bit.ly/2022FlushingFAQs.

According to the utility, flushing is a routine maintenance process and is not related to coronavirus.