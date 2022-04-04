Work zones to watch for in Stafford, Fredericksburg

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure near the interchange for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Various lane closures for Improve 95 construction at mile markers 139-138, near the American Legion Road overpass for bridge demolition.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, April 8, when all southbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at the same location at mile markers 139-138.

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Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Various lane closures for Improve 95 construction at mile markers 135-134.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, April 8, when all southbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Midnight – 3 p.m. Various lane closures on the local and through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes

10 p.m. – Double lane closure on both local and through lanes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and through lanes

3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Entrance Ramp CLOSURE

Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. The Route 3 eastbound entrance ramp to I-95 southbound will be closed overnight for final paving. Drivers will detoured to continue on eastbound Route 3 and U-Turn at Gateway Boulevard to Route 3 westbound then enter southbound I-95.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Entrance and Exit Ramps

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3)

Sunday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Various lane closures on the local and through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction at mile markers 138-139, near the American Legion Road overpass for bridge demolition.

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Expect various lane closures at the same mile markers.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Saturday, April 2 – Monday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound to allow crews to conduct a routine bridge safety inspection. The bridge is located at mile markers 103 and 104 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks.

Winter Storm Debris Cleanup

Multiple Routes

Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Sixteen contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.

Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through late spring 2022. Crews are gathering an estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of debris in Fredericksburg District localities. Learn more about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal in this news release.

Stafford County

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Route 17 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Sanford Drive and S. Gateway Drive followed by intermittent full traffic stops. Crews will stop all Route 17 southbound traffic between midnight and 3 a.m. up to 30 minutes at a time. The full stops are necessary to allow crews to safely install new traffic signal poles as part of I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Route 610 Westbound

Tuesday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure between Raintree Boulevard and Parkway Boulevard. Utility work under permit.

American Legion Road

Starting early Monday, April 4. Extended road closure with detour. Route 628 (American Legion Road) will close at the bridge over I-95 for construction of a new overpass as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. A detour will be in place for nine months while work is underway. American Legion Road is anticipated to reopen in January 2023. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour route along Route 1 and Centreport Parkway.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure. Crews will make spot pavement repairs ahead of upcoming paving work.

Mountain View Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closures between Centreport Parkway and Kellogg Mill Road. Crews will be paving and applying pavement markings.

Mount Olive Road

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Crews will be paving and eradicating pavement markings.

Newton Road

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 218 and Belle Plains Road. Crews will be paving and eradicating pavement markings.

Settlers Landing

Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures on multiple routes in the Settlers Landing subdivision for road resurfacing. Crews will be eradicating pavement markings in preparation for resurfacing work later this year.

Stafford Lakes

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures on multiple routes in the Stafford Lakes subdivision for road resurfacing. Crews will be eradicating pavement markings in preparation for resurfacing work later this year.

Winding Creek Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic for road shoulder widening.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 3 Business eastbound and westbound at the Chatham Bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County for final work connected with the bridge rehabilitation project.