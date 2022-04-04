New culvert pipe to be laid near Haymarket

Road work will close a negihborhood street near Haymarket.

Robin Drive (Route 2005) between the southern Bluebird Lane intersection and the northern Bluebird Lane intersection will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. Monday, April 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 to replace a culvert pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Robin Drive will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

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Through traffic will be detoured via Bluebird Lane back to Robin Drive.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

Real-time traffic, work zone and incident information is online at 511virginia.org.