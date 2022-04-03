Stafford’s American Legion Road Bridge to close Monday for reconstruction

The bridge carrying American Legion Road over Interstate 95 will close Monday, April 4, for the construction of a new overpass as part of the E-ZPass Express Lanes.

A detour will be in place for nine months while work is underway. American Legion Road is anticipated to reopen in January 2023.

The signed detour route will be Route 1 and Centreport Parkway, past the Stafford Regional Airport. Drivers are encouraged to use the most convenient alternate route when the overpass closes next week.

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According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic conditions and signal timing will be closely monitored once the detour is underway.

Demolition of the existing overpass will begin shortly after the road closure and is estimated to take four to six weeks to complete.

According to VDOT, bridge demolition will require intermittent full stops on I-95 and can only occur during overnight hours to limit the impact to I-95 travelers. Specific dates and times for these lane closures and full traffic stops will be announced.

Built in 1964, the bridge over I-95 on American Legion Road is located between Route 1 and Ramoth Church Road.

The E-ZPass Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project is replacing the American Legion Road overpass to accommodate the construction of two new reversible Express Lanes. Crews are currently building the 10-mile extension of the express lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford.

The new two-lane American Legion Road bridge will be slightly wider than the existing structure, and it will be lengthened to accommodate any future I-95 widening.

American Legion Road carries approximately 2,900 vehicles a day, according to a 2019 traffic count.