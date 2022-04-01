Schools to present $1.4BN budget ($187.2M larger) to supervisors

Public schools are preparing to get one of the most significant funding increases in Prince William County history.

On Tuesday, April. 5, School Board Chairman At-large Dr. Babur Lateef will present its 2022-23 operating budget during the Board of County Supervisors’ 7:30 p.m. meeting.

The school’s proposed $1.4 billion budget is $187.2 million larger than a year ago. It includes $80 million to furnish teachers and staff with a 4.2 percent cost of living adjustment and a step increase, resulting in an average pay increase of 7 percent.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is the county’s taxing authority and transfers nearly 60% of its entire budget to the school division. The school division says that county teacher salaries will be more competitive due to these adjustments.

The school budget assumes the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will approve its proposed $1.5 billion budget, which includes a new meals tax customers will pay at eateries across the county, in addition to sales tax.

If passed, the county estimates the new meals tax will bring $24.5 million more revenue next year, marking the 13th year in a row homeowners’ tax bills will have increased. The county government automatically transfers nearly 58% of its operating budget to the school division.

The School Board-approved budget hinges on estimated funding from the state — Richmond lawmakers will reconvene soon in hopes to hammer out a new budget.

Lateef’s budget presentation is an annual formality. The Board of County Supervisors will take public comments following the budget presentation.

Residents may attend the open meeting, held inside the James J. McCoart Building at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.