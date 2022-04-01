Community honors first responders; Attendance lower due to mask, vax requirements

More than 200 police, fire, and rescue responders were honored for their heroism.

The Valor Awards returned to the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 31. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, first responders decked out in dress uniforms again filled the concert hall.

During the ceremony, event hosts read aloud the honorees’ stories before an audience of their fellow department members, families, and neighbors. At the same time, they receive a plaque recognizing them for their heroic, often lifesaving actions.

Jummy Olabanji and Juliana Valencia of WRC-TV Washington, D.C., hosted the event.

Following the awards, guests were treated to cake and cookies in the recently-added rehearsal wing of the performing arts center. Local businesses Potomac Place Senior Living, Apple Moving and Storage, Apple Federal Credit Union, Potomac Valley Church, and UVA Prince William Medical Center showcased services.

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce produces the annual event that is free to attend and open to the public.

About 450 poeple attended this year’s event, compared to more than 600 in 2019. According to sources, many first responders and their families opted out due to the Hylton’s mask and coronavirus vaccination policy that requires patrons to prove they’ve gotten the jab.

According to sources, when Chamber of Commerce officials learned fewer award recipients and their families planned not to attend, the Chamber pushed Hylton to relax its masking and vaccination policy.

During the ceremony on Thursday, only Hylton Center staff wore masks. Last month, Hylton announced an upcoming change to its coronavirus policies.

Beginning May 2, 2022, audience members will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result before attending most events, except when required by the event organizer or artist. If a performing artist requires proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, a notice will be posted on the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s website.

The Hylton is a publicly-funded performing arts center, a partnership between Prince William County, George Mason University, and Manassas.